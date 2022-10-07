Advertisement
Has Alizeh Shah undergone cosmetic surgery?

Alizeh Shah steps out in comfy outfit, see pics

  • Alizeh Shah has appeared in Tana Bana, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, and Ehd e Wafa.
  • Her portrayal of Dua opposite Ahad Raza Mir was what brought her instant notoriety.
  • Online users believe she has entirely changed from her previous appearance.
Alizeh Shah is a recent entry into the field. Alizeh has quickly established herself as a familiar face and has appeared in notable dramas including Tana Bana, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, and Ehd e Wafa. Her portrayal of Dua opposite Ahad Raza Mir was what brought her instant notoriety. She was admired for her acting as well as for her beauty and innocence.

Since becoming well-known for her parts, Alizeh has also been at the center of numerous controversies. She is now keeping quiet in that area, but because to her significant weight loss, people have noticed a significant shift in her appearance. People believe she has entirely changed from her previous appearance and it is not just due to weight loss.

Alizeh regularly posts reels and movies to her reels where her followers can see how much her appearance has improved. This is the most recent video she posted regarding a fashion faux pas:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Entertainment Website (@starsworld.pk)

Her appearance has changed, and online users have noticed it. Here is what they have to say:

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
