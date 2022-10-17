Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hasan Minaj’s Malala Yousufzai jibe upsetS Priyanka Chopra

Hasan Minaj’s Malala Yousufzai jibe upsetS Priyanka Chopra

Articles
Advertisement
Hasan Minaj’s Malala Yousufzai jibe upsetS Priyanka Chopra

Hasan Minaj’s Malala Yousufzai jibe upsetS Priyanka Chopra

Advertisement
  • Hasan Minaj, poked fun at Malala by saying that although Malala follows him on Instagram, Minhaj does not follow her back.
  • Priyanka Chopra was not amused by Hasan Minaj’s jab at Malala Yousufzai, an activist.
  • Malala ended up unfollowing him after his prank
Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra was not amused by Hasan Minaj’s jab at Malala Yousufzai, an activist.

Hasan Minaj, a comedian, poked fun of Malala earlier this month by saying that although the Nobel Peace Prize winner follows him on Instagram, Minhaj does not follow her back.

Malala ended up unfollowing him after his prank. In response, Minhaj posted a movie on Instagram with the description “Malala Claps Back.”

As a breaking news intro plays at the beginning of the video, Hasan declares, “All right, this is getting out of hand.”

“On October 4th I made a joke about Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai. I said she follows me on Instagram and I don’t follow her back,” the video then cuts to the joke he cracked.

“Then on October 5th, she retaliated. She puts up an Instagram story that says ‘Should I unfollow Hasan Minhaj? 39% of her voters said ‘Who is this man?’ 38% of them said ‘Yes.’ Instead of doing a runoff, she unfollowed me on Instagram. I’m sorry Malala. Follow me back. I don’t know if I will follow you though. I am that petty.”

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj)

Advertisement

Pretty soon, Malala took to her Instagram and shared the reel. She captioned the story, “Thanks to everyone who sent me this video because I no longer follow this man.”

Priyanka Chopra unfollows Hasan Minaj as mark of support for Malala

In a bid to show her support, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 40, took to Instagram to post a snapshot of her unfollowing the comedian. She wrote, “Same girl same Malala Yousafzai. Guess he prefers petty over funny.”

Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra unfollows Hasan Minaj as mark of support for Malala

Apart from these two, many fans in the comments also pointed out that Minhaj’s video may have been ‘petty’. One fan wrote, “Next Netflix special name Hasan Minhaj : Petty King.” Another wrote, “Lol such a Petty Peter! Hope Malala follows and then unfollow as soon as you follow back!”

Taking a jab at Minhaj’s caption, another commented, “You’re getting out of hand.”

Also Read

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth with henna-covered hands
Priyanka Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth with henna-covered hands

Priyanka Chopra gets henna with Nick Jonas NJ on it. Nick Jonas...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Elle Fanning mourns loss of dance teacher:
Elle Fanning mourns loss of dance teacher: "My second mother"
Meghan Markle criticized for her desire to 'take over'
Meghan Markle criticized for her desire to 'take over'
Javed Akhtar reveals his reasons for leaving Salim Khan's employ
Javed Akhtar reveals his reasons for leaving Salim Khan's employ
Prince Harry taunted for giving world “Post Traumatic Spare Disorder”
Prince Harry taunted for giving world “Post Traumatic Spare Disorder”
Experts fear Prince Harry might use King Charles' 'vulnerability'
Experts fear Prince Harry might use King Charles' 'vulnerability'
Meghan Markle to gain more success with her memoir than Harry
Meghan Markle to gain more success with her memoir than Harry
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story