Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hassan Ali wife Samya Khan shares adorable pictures on Instagram

Hassan Ali wife Samya Khan shares adorable pictures on Instagram

Articles
Advertisement
Hassan Ali wife Samya Khan shares adorable pictures on Instagram

Hassan Ali wife Samya Khan shares pictures on Instagram

Advertisement

Brilliant Pakistani bowler Hassan Ali has played for the country’s cricket squad for many years. He was a member of numerous successful teams. Hassan Ali played a crucial role in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Hassan Ali participates in all varieties of cricket.

Samya Khan, the wife of actor Hassan Ali, frequently posts gorgeous images and videos of her family. Samya shared her photos from the North a few days ago. She also shared images she took while in Dubai.

Samya Khan, the wife of Hassan Ali, also posts a photo of their gorgeous baby Halena Hassan Ali. Look to these recent clips and photos of Samya Khan for a glimpse inside their family gatherings and outings:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Samiya Hassan Ali (@samyahkhan1604)

Advertisement

Hassan has demonstrated his abilities and talent throughout several games, demonstrating his value. It should be noted that, Hassan Ali married Samiya Arzoo in 2019.

Also Read

Watch: Hassan Ali enjoying with wife during Asia Cup 2022
Watch: Hassan Ali enjoying with wife during Asia Cup 2022

Hasan Ali is a cricketer who plays for Pakistan. He made his...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Huma Qureshi Fashionista
Huma Qureshi Fashionista
Eat Mindfully: Tips for Incorporating the Practice into your Daily Routine
Eat Mindfully: Tips for Incorporating the Practice into your Daily Routine
Ayeza Khan’s new photo makes round on social media
Ayeza Khan’s new photo makes round on social media
Abby De La Rosa shares pictures from day at the Park
Abby De La Rosa shares pictures from day at the Park
Naimal Khawar shares adorable photos with husband
Naimal Khawar shares adorable photos with husband
With Winter Illnesses in Full Swing, Include These Foods that Boost Immunity in your Diet
With Winter Illnesses in Full Swing, Include These Foods that Boost Immunity in your Diet
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story