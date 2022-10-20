Hassan Ali wife Samya Khan shares pictures on Instagram

Brilliant Pakistani bowler Hassan Ali has played for the country’s cricket squad for many years. He was a member of numerous successful teams. Hassan Ali played a crucial role in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Hassan Ali participates in all varieties of cricket.

Samya Khan, the wife of actor Hassan Ali, frequently posts gorgeous images and videos of her family. Samya shared her photos from the North a few days ago. She also shared images she took while in Dubai.

Samya Khan, the wife of Hassan Ali, also posts a photo of their gorgeous baby Halena Hassan Ali. Look to these recent clips and photos of Samya Khan for a glimpse inside their family gatherings and outings:

Hassan has demonstrated his abilities and talent throughout several games, demonstrating his value. It should be noted that, Hassan Ali married Samiya Arzoo in 2019.

