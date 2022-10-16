Hassan Hayat Khan enjoys birthday with friends gang

Hassan Hayat Khan celebrated his birthday with his friends.

Everyone was seen making burgers at home for the birthday dinner.

Friendships are a big part of everyone’s lives. No matter who you become or where you end up, having good friends you can count on is a must for a good life.

Our famous people also have a few close friends, and it seems like they feel most at ease with these people. So, Hassan Hayat Khan did the same thing and had a party with his family and friends to celebrate his birthday.

It was Hassan Hayat Khan’s birthday, and he celebrated with his beautiful wife Sadia Ghaffar, his little daughter Raya Hayat Khan, and his famous friends Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari.

Everyone was seen making burgers at home for the birthday dinner and having a low-key but very cute party. Here are some photos from Hassan Hayat Khan’s birthday party, where everyone looks very happy and at ease:

We saw Raya Hayat Khan, who was only a few years old, having the most fun at her father’s birthday party. Here is a cute video of Sadia Ghaffar’s husband’s birthday party, which she sent to him: