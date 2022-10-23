Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa excited for wedding anniversary

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa married one year ago.

The Flip or Flop couple are celebrating their anniversary.

Heather recalls her ‘Panic’ moments.

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa reflected on their first year of marriage and explained why they are so eager for the future in an exclusive conversation.

Heather Rae El Moussa’s married life nearly got off to a bad start.

The Selling Sunset actress feared her shoes might come off as she walked down the aisle to greet her husband-to-be Tarek El Moussa.

In an exclusive interview, Heather recalls, “I had a little panic moment,” “Tarek was wondering if I was coming out or not.”

But all trepidation vanished as she eventually rounded the corner and caught sight of the Flip or Flop celebrity.

The pair is now celebrating their anniversary and looking ahead exactly one year after saying “I do” in Santa Barbara, California.

Pregnant Heather said, “We actually decided to combine our first anniversary with the babymoon,” “It’s very rare that we get some days off of filming and we decided to stay local and enjoy the beauty of where we live here. We’re going out on our boat together to just relax and be on the ocean.”

Tarek is renowned for surprising his wife with thoughtful gifts for significant occasions, but he’s keeping quiet about what this weekend might entail.

The father of Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, who has Christina Hall as a former partner, is also eager to praise Heather.

"She's a machine, a rockstar!" he told. "She's juggling homework and school and trips and travel and then on top of that, she's helping me fix up and flip houses. And then of course she's filming Selling Sunset and selling $14 million penthouses. I would say she's a machine." While conquering the real estate market on Sunset Boulevard has its delights, Heather may find that spending time with her family in Orange County, California, is the most satisfying experience. Tarek and Heather's nights are occupied with sports, homework, and activities while the kids are home. He remarked, "We make sure we're always present." "On the nights we have the kids, we always eat dinner together. We always play games together. We do bedtime together every single night too." Perhaps it's only fitting that Heather will give birth to a kid of her own in a few short months. Heather said her pregnancy has been full of happy surprises despite the real estate agent having previously been open about her fertility journey and her choice to freeze part of her eggs. "Tarek has been very supportive with everything from the very beginning, telling me how beautiful I am pregnant and just being a support system," she said. "We were actually planning on implanting one of our embryos in October. And then we had a very happy surprise come earlier than we expected." The discovery of one another, which Heather attributes to fate, may have been Tarek and Heather's biggest surprise. Before they crossed paths in 2019 while travelling on different boats, Heather pondered what her future would include. She provides some excellent advise for women searching for their special someone today. The 35-year-old stated,"So many girls think that as they near their late 20s or early 30s, that they give up hope on finding their soulmate." "But you have to be open to love and be open to unexpected situations. I want to tell women to not settle and not give in just because they want to be with someone."

