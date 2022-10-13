Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Helen Skelton devastated after hearing ex-husband having baby with girlfriend
Helen Skelton devastated after hearing ex-husband having baby with girlfriend

Helen Skelton devastated after hearing ex-husband having baby with girlfriend

Articles
Advertisement
Helen Skelton devastated after hearing ex-husband having baby with girlfriend

Helen Skelton (L); and Richie Myler and Stephanie Thirkill (L)

Advertisement
  • Countryfile and Strictly star Helen Skelton’s ex-husband Richie Myler is expecting a child.
  • Stephanie Thirkill, 32, his current girlfriend, is expecting their first child.
  • Six months ago, Helen disclosed that her partner had left the family home.
Advertisement

On Monday, Strictly Come Dancing and Countryfile star Helen Skelton was devastated to learn that her ex-husband, Richie Myler, is expecting a child with his current girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill.

Just six months ago, Helen, 39, disclosed that her 32-year-old partner, with whom she shares three children, had left the family home.

The presenter and the rugby league star had their third child in December last year.

Helen, now appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, was informed of the pregnancy before Stephanie, 32, made the social media announcement.

She was observed wiping her eyes while having a coffee before heading to Strictly Come Dancing practices with her professional partner Gorka Marquez.

For the sake of divorced children, former Blue Peter broadcaster Helen and Richie reportedly keep “cordial contact.”

Advertisement

In April, just four months after Helen gave birth to their third child, Richie broke his eight-year marriage to Helen and went on with Stephanie.

Six months after the revelation of their relationship, Stephanie and Richie are ecstatic to be expecting their first child, a source told The Sun.

They continued, “Stephanie and Richie are clearly ecstatic.” They have relocated rapidly, yet they are pleased together.

However, the timing of the pregnancy may raise some suspicions. After Helen Skelton and Richie’s eight-year marriage ended, this was an enormous step taken amazingly swiftly.

Also Read

Helen Skelton feels ‘betrayed’ by prospect that her friends know about new relationship of Richie Myler
Helen Skelton feels ‘betrayed’ by prospect that her friends know about new relationship of Richie Myler

Helen Skelton's estranged husband Richie Myler has left the family home. Leeds...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kate Middleton is 'more confident' following Prince Harry's memoir
Kate Middleton is 'more confident' following Prince Harry's memoir
Reese Witherspoon claims
Reese Witherspoon claims "The morning show" season 3 have 'lots of romance'  
Sara Ali Khan wore white outfit to the Anant Ambani's engagement
Sara Ali Khan wore white outfit to the Anant Ambani's engagement
Tom Cruise's special relationship with Queen Elizabeth II in her final days
Tom Cruise's special relationship with Queen Elizabeth II in her final days
Rami Malek to play comedy genius Buster Keaton
Rami Malek to play comedy genius Buster Keaton
Doug Liman's documentary will have its world premiere at Sundance
Doug Liman's documentary will have its world premiere at Sundance
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story