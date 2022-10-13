Helen Skelton devastated after hearing ex-husband having baby with girlfriend

Countryfile and Strictly star Helen Skelton’s ex-husband Richie Myler is expecting a child.

Stephanie Thirkill, 32, his current girlfriend, is expecting their first child.

Six months ago, Helen disclosed that her partner had left the family home.

On Monday, Strictly Come Dancing and Countryfile star Helen Skelton was devastated to learn that her ex-husband, Richie Myler, is expecting a child with his current girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill.

Just six months ago, Helen, 39, disclosed that her 32-year-old partner, with whom she shares three children, had left the family home.

The presenter and the rugby league star had their third child in December last year.

Helen, now appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, was informed of the pregnancy before Stephanie, 32, made the social media announcement.

She was observed wiping her eyes while having a coffee before heading to Strictly Come Dancing practices with her professional partner Gorka Marquez.

For the sake of divorced children, former Blue Peter broadcaster Helen and Richie reportedly keep “cordial contact.”

In April, just four months after Helen gave birth to their third child, Richie broke his eight-year marriage to Helen and went on with Stephanie.

Six months after the revelation of their relationship, Stephanie and Richie are ecstatic to be expecting their first child, a source told The Sun.

They continued, “Stephanie and Richie are clearly ecstatic.” They have relocated rapidly, yet they are pleased together.

However, the timing of the pregnancy may raise some suspicions. After Helen Skelton and Richie’s eight-year marriage ended, this was an enormous step taken amazingly swiftly.