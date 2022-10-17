Helen Skelton gives best advice for working mothers

Advertisement
Articles
  • Helen, 39, gave best advice to working mums during an interview on Lorraine.
  • Revealed she is struggling to balance work and ‘me time’ while taking part in Strictly.
  • Countryfile star shares three children with ex-husband Richie Myler.
Helen Skelton of Strictly Come Dancing and Countryfile has a wonderful suggestion for working mothers.

During an appearance on Lorraine on Monday, the 39-year-old TV hostess admitted she is struggling to manage work and “me time” while participating in Strictly Come Dancing.

It comes just six months after her ex-husband Richie Myler departed the family home and it was revealed that he was expecting a child with his new partner Stephanie Thirkill. The Countryfile host was spotted inconsolable when the news came.

When substitute presenter Ranvir Singh inquired, ‘How do you balance me time and work, or do you not, are you struggling?

Helen said, ‘Course I am, I lump work into my me time but not everyone can do strictly for work. But for me, lower the standards, my kids do not always go to school in fully ironed uniforms and do you know what, they’ll be alright. Delegate!’

Helen donned a stunning black figure-hugging midi dress and paired it with a pair of cream-colored boots.

Helen, who shares three daughters with ex-husband Richie, was reportedly informed of the pregnancy before Stephanie, 32, made the announcement on social media.

Helen’s announcement that her 32-year-old husband, with whom she shares three children, had left the family home was followed by the announcement of her pregnancy less than six months later.

Next Story