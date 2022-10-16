Advertisement
Helen Skelton grows stronger after her breakup with Richie Myler

Helen Skelton grows stronger after her breakup with Richie Myler

Articles
Helen Skelton grows stronger after her breakup with Richie Myler

Helen Skelton grows stronger after her breakup with Richie Myler

  • Countryfile and Strictly star is having the time of her life.
  • Her ex-husband is having a baby with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.
  • Helen has gushed about her love for the BBC One show to Radio 5 Live co-hosts.
Helen Skelton was devastated to learn on Monday that Richie Myler, her ex-husband, is expecting a child with Stephanie Thirkill, a new lover.

Star of Countryfile and Strictly Come Dancing is still going strong!

The presenter stated she’s enjoying the best of her life on Strictly despite a turbulent moment in her personal life in the midst of the tragic news.

Despite the demanding schedule, the celebrity has gushed about her passion for the show. The star is presently dancing on Strictly Come Dancing, clocking hours of rehearsal time before performing live to millions on Saturday evenings.

On her Sunday morning show, Helen was asked about the judges’ Saturday night criticism, which stated that she needed to ‘give a little more fire’ to her performances.

I’m really enjoying myself, Helen said in response. ‘Some people walk into a room and go “ta da I’m here!” with jazz hands and some people walk into rooms and go “alright” I’m the latter.’

‘In my eyes I’m dancing on a table in front of millions of people on a Saturday night, that’s welly isn’t it?’

Helen continued by saying that having three kids and working were both tough situations.

She told the audience, “I have three children under the age of seven. Go to work and rest.”

On Saturday evening, Helen appeared emotional on Strictly as Gorka Marquez spoke candidly about her “tough time” live on the programme.

After appearing to make reference to Helen’s issues, Gorka, 32, made an effort to increase her self-assurance by encouraging her to “believe in you please.”

