Hema Malini celebrates her birthday in style

Hema Malini and Dharmendra are celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary
A veteran Bollywood real-life couple, Hema Malini and her husband Dharmendra, celebrated...
Hema Malini is an Indian actress, director, producer, and politician. She is primarily known for her work in Hindi films.
The dream girl of Bollywood has won the hearts of millions of fans all over the world with her beautiful smile, great style, and flawless acting. Hema, who turned 74 on Sunday.
I am so grateful for all the lovely messages and calls I’m getting from dawn on my birthday today🙏 ❤️
I woke up to a great feeling of being blessed and indeed I could feel the Lord’s hand on me when I prayed at the Juhu Iskcon temple this morning🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/aCeiuWGJFX
— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 16, 2022
