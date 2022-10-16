Hema Malini celebrates her birthday in style

Hema celebrates her birthday in style.

Malini wrote, ‘I am so grateful for all the lovely messages.’

Hema Malini is an Indian actress.

Advertisement

Hema Malini is an Indian actress, director, producer, and politician. She is primarily known for her work in Hindi films.

The dream girl of Bollywood has won the hearts of millions of fans all over the world with her beautiful smile, great style, and flawless acting. Hema, who turned 74 on Sunday.

I am so grateful for all the lovely messages and calls I’m getting from dawn on my birthday today🙏 ❤️

I woke up to a great feeling of being blessed and indeed I could feel the Lord’s hand on me when I prayed at the Juhu Iskcon temple this morning🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/aCeiuWGJFX — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 16, 2022

Advertisement

The Baabul actress took to Twitter to show her gratitude. Malini wrote, “I am so grateful for all the lovely messages and calls I’m getting from dawn on my birthday today. I woke up to a great feeling of being blessed and indeed I could feel the Lord’s hand on me when I prayed at the Juhu Iskcon temple this morning.”