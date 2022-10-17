Hema Malini reveals why she really married Dharmendra

Hema Malini, who is known as “India’s Dream Girl,” was in a very honest mood the night before her birthday on October 16. She told me she had just gotten the best present of her life. “All of my movies have been put on an iPad. For the first time, I can watch all of my movies from the time I started making movies until now. “You wouldn’t believe it, but I had never seen any of your movies in their entirety before,” says the actress who has been stunning people for over fifty years.

Hemaji says it was shocking to see herself in her hit movies from the past. “When I saw myself on the screen, my first thought was, ‘Oh my God, who is this beautiful girl?’ Yes, I agree that I was very pretty.”

Hemaji has said for the first time that she is a beauty. “I never really paid attention to compliments before. People always told me I was pretty. Only after people see my movies do I understand what they were about.”

Hemaji has a lot of different jobs at the same time. She is a wife, a mother, a grandmother, an actress, and a politician. She says that juggling all of these responsibilities isn’t easy. “It takes a lot of time management skills. Bahot adjustment karna padta hai. When I’m suddenly called to my district, I can’t always go right away. I have to remind my district of the other things I have to do.”

I tell her that in movies, Dharmendra and Hema Malini were the most beautiful couple. “Dharmendra is the most handsome man I’ve ever met,” she says with a laugh. I married him because of this. I guess we do look good together. I liked working with him on movies, especially Sharafat, Raj Jani, Dillagi, Razia Sultan, and Sholay.”

Advertisement

What did she want for her birthday? “Both Dharamji and I need to stay healthy. The love we get from our fans is like breathing for our souls. Please keep showing us how much you care.”

Also, veteran actress Mumtaz talks about her relationship with Hema Malini and says, “I was first offered Seeta Aur Geeta.”