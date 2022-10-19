Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hema Malini shares 74th birthday photos with Rekha

Hema Malini shares 74th birthday photos with Rekha

Articles
Advertisement
Hema Malini shares 74th birthday photos with Rekha

Hema Malini shares 74th birthday photos with Rekha

Advertisement
  • Her best-known films include Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi, Raja Jaani, Do Dishayen, The Burning Train, Jugnu, Dil Kaa Heera, and Dream Girl.
  • One well-wisher made her birthday more memorable.
  • Both actresses are good friends and have worked together many times.
Advertisement

Bollywood’s most famous actress is Hema Malini. She turned 74 on October 16. Many actors wished her. One well-wisher made her birthday more memorable. Rekha. Both actresses are good friends. Hema posted photos on Instagram and called Rekha her best friend. They appeared in Apne Apne, Jaan Hatheli Pe, Kahte Hain Mujhko Raja, and others.

The legendary actress posted on Instagram, “With my dearest friend Rekha who dropped by at home on my birthday to make me feel special. Our binding has been for many decades which goes beyond being just colleagues. Radhey Radhey.” Rekha hugged Hema in a pink saree in the first photo. Hema Malini also tweeted Dharmendra photos and remarked, “Always lovely to be with my Dharam ji on my birthday. #birthday #celebration.”

Esha Deol said, “Happy birthday mamma. May god bless you with the best of health and lots of happiness. I am always by your side love you.”

Check out the post below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

Advertisement

Shimla Mirchi starred Hema Malini and Rajkummar Rao. Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi, Raja Jaani, Do Dishayen, The Burning Train, Jugnu, Dil Kaa Heera, and Dream Girl are among her best-known films.

Also Read

Dharmendra holds Hema Malini close as she celebrates birthday
Dharmendra holds Hema Malini close as she celebrates birthday

Hema is shown in the photos wearing a pink saree and gold...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry to air all 'unpleasant opinions' on Firm in 2023: Report
Prince Harry to air all 'unpleasant opinions' on Firm in 2023: Report
Emma Roberts reveals her “Favorite
Emma Roberts reveals her “Favorite" Rom-Com of Aunt Julia Roberts'
Ahan Shetty shares unseen photos from Athiya Shetty wedding ceremony
Ahan Shetty shares unseen photos from Athiya Shetty wedding ceremony
Kim Kardashian obtains temporary restraining order
Kim Kardashian obtains temporary restraining order
Emily Ratajkowski's son joins her for the Versace shoot
Emily Ratajkowski's son joins her for the Versace shoot
AR Rahman reacts to film Gandhi Godse controversy
AR Rahman reacts to film Gandhi Godse controversy
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story