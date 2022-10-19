Hema Malini shares 74th birthday photos with Rekha

Her best-known films include Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi, Raja Jaani, Do Dishayen, The Burning Train, Jugnu, Dil Kaa Heera, and Dream Girl.

Bollywood’s most famous actress is Hema Malini. She turned 74 on October 16. Many actors wished her. One well-wisher made her birthday more memorable. Rekha. Both actresses are good friends. Hema posted photos on Instagram and called Rekha her best friend. They appeared in Apne Apne, Jaan Hatheli Pe, Kahte Hain Mujhko Raja, and others.

The legendary actress posted on Instagram, “With my dearest friend Rekha who dropped by at home on my birthday to make me feel special. Our binding has been for many decades which goes beyond being just colleagues. Radhey Radhey.” Rekha hugged Hema in a pink saree in the first photo. Hema Malini also tweeted Dharmendra photos and remarked, “Always lovely to be with my Dharam ji on my birthday. #birthday #celebration.”

Esha Deol said, “Happy birthday mamma. May god bless you with the best of health and lots of happiness. I am always by your side love you.”

Shimla Mirchi starred Hema Malini and Rajkummar Rao. Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dilagi, Raja Jaani, Do Dishayen, The Burning Train, Jugnu, Dil Kaa Heera, and Dream Girl are among her best-known films.