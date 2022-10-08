Here are beautiful photos of baby Zehra as she turns 1 month old

Sadaf Kanwal is a fashion model from Pakistan who is pretty, successful, and skilled. Sadaf Kanwal just took a break from modeling for a little while.

Sadaf is a new mom who is taking care of her cute baby. She is married to Pakistani actor Shahroze Sabzwari, who is one of the best in his field.

Last month, a beautiful girl named Syeda Zahra Shahroze was born to the couple. A lot of pictures of Syeda Zahra Shahroze with the Sabzwari family have been going around.

Behroze Sabzwari, Shahroze Sabzwari, and Kanwal’s friends are all coming to their house to see the cute baby.

Sadaf Kanwal has now also confirmed in her interviews that she will not be seen acting in any kind of item song. She said, “At the beginning of my career, I worked in item songs, but now I promise that I will not do photoshoots for such songs.”

Advertisement

Let’s look at some pictures of Sadaf Kanwal and her daughter Syeda Zehra just one month later.