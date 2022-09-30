Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Here is why Meghan Markle did not achieve celebrity status in Hollywood
Here is why Meghan Markle did not achieve celebrity status in Hollywood

Here is why Meghan Markle did not achieve celebrity status in Hollywood

Articles
Advertisement
Here is why Meghan Markle did not achieve celebrity status in Hollywood

Meghan Markle has been “difficult and demanding” from the beginning

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle underestimated her life as a royal in the UK, an expert has told Ben Domenech.
  • She thought she was going to be able to captivate the British public like she did in the US.
  • But she was not willing to play the game, according to Kara Kennedy.
Advertisement

According to an expert, Meghan Markle underestimated her life as a royal in the UK.

Kara Kennedy, a staff writer for The Spectator World, explains how Meghan’s relationship with Hollywood ended to Ben Domenech while providing proof from her investigation.

She begins: “I wanted to look at how Meghan and Harry lost Hollywood in terms of being a celebrity.

“It is the kind of entitlement that they thought that they could be royals and celebrities. In UK, there is no glamour in being a royal, it is a slog.

“The Queen itself worked like a dog and Princess Anne is knowns as the hardest working royal. There is no glamour.

“Meghan expected something really different. She thought she was going to get the best of both worlds. She thought she was going to be able to captivate the British public.

Advertisement

She added: “And she did. Everybody loved Meghan. They thought she is going to be a breath of fresh air. But she was not willing to play the game.

Ms Kennedy continued to talk about the US perspective towards royals

“You cannot expect to go to US and then expected to be held in some high regard.

“Americans don’t see royalty as we do,” she concluded.

Also Read

A close friend of King Charles criticizes Meghan Markle for her “concrete dress”
A close friend of King Charles criticizes Meghan Markle for her “concrete dress”

Nicky Haslam is an Old Etonian interior designer and close friend of...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
David Gold dies at age of 86
David Gold dies at age of 86
Stephen Amell Returning as Green Arrow for Final Season of 'The Flash'
Stephen Amell Returning as Green Arrow for Final Season of 'The Flash'
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco are mourning
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco are mourning
King Carl makes important predictions for Sweden in 2023
King Carl makes important predictions for Sweden in 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's response to fan comparing his body to Hrithik Roshan 
Shah Rukh Khan's response to fan comparing his body to Hrithik Roshan 
Shanaya Kapoor’s H&M jacket and Bottega Veneta Jodie bag - See Pictures
Shanaya Kapoor’s H&M jacket and Bottega Veneta Jodie bag - See Pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story