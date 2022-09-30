Meghan Markle has been “difficult and demanding” from the beginning

Meghan Markle underestimated her life as a royal in the UK, an expert has told Ben Domenech.

She thought she was going to be able to captivate the British public like she did in the US.

But she was not willing to play the game, according to Kara Kennedy.

According to an expert, Meghan Markle underestimated her life as a royal in the UK.

Kara Kennedy, a staff writer for The Spectator World, explains how Meghan’s relationship with Hollywood ended to Ben Domenech while providing proof from her investigation.

She begins: “I wanted to look at how Meghan and Harry lost Hollywood in terms of being a celebrity.

“It is the kind of entitlement that they thought that they could be royals and celebrities. In UK, there is no glamour in being a royal, it is a slog.

“The Queen itself worked like a dog and Princess Anne is knowns as the hardest working royal. There is no glamour.

“Meghan expected something really different. She thought she was going to get the best of both worlds. She thought she was going to be able to captivate the British public.

She added: “And she did. Everybody loved Meghan. They thought she is going to be a breath of fresh air. But she was not willing to play the game.

Ms Kennedy continued to talk about the US perspective towards royals

“You cannot expect to go to US and then expected to be held in some high regard.

“Americans don’t see royalty as we do,” she concluded.

