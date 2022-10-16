Advertisement
Here’s why J.K. Rowling “can kill Dumbledore but not Hagrid”

Articles
Here’s why J.K. Rowling “can kill Dumbledore but not Hagrid”

  • J.K. Rowling once revealed why she couldn’t kill Rubeus Hagrid in Harry Potter.
  • She says he “would have been a natural to kill in some ways”.
  •  She had a sketch for what she thought the final chapter would be.
J.K. Rowling once explained why she was unable to kill Rubeus Hagrid, despite cutting off several beloved characters from the Harry Potter universe, including Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, and Sirius Black.

The 57-year-old reportedly said that “within the first year of writing,” she had a rough draught of what she anticipated the final chapter to look like. She was always aware that she was progressing in the direction of Hagrid dragging Harry’s “dead” body from the woods.

In some ways, he “would have been a natural to kill in some ways.” As Rowling explained, it was the ideal emotional conclusion because Hagrid was never in danger because “it was Hagrid who took him into the world, and Hagrid who would bring him back.”

Additionally, several Potterverse celebrities withdrew their support for the author after she came under fire for her alleged transphobic remarks and even blasted her.

Hagrid, on the other hand, defended her, labelling her detractors as “waiting to be offended.”

“I don’t think what she said was offensive really,” Coltrane said during an interview. “I don’t know why, but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended. They wouldn’t have won the war, would they?”

