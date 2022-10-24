Hiba Bukhari flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit

Hiba Bukhari talks about her drama ‘Pehchaan’
Hiba Bukhari is a Pakistani television actress. She just released Pehchaan and...
Hiba Bukhari is an accomplished Pakistani actress who started with supporting characters. Today, Hiba is one of the prominent actresses in the industry who is known for her high-rated dramas.
Hiba has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. She is a heart stealer as she has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning photos.
Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals. She is a talented actress who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.
On the work front, she is being praised for her performance in the drama serials Berukhi and Inteha-e-Ishq.
