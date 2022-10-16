Advertisement
Hiba Bukhari new photo makes round on social media

Articles
Hiba Bukhari new photo makes round on social media

Hiba Bukhari is an accomplished Pakistani actress who started with supporting characters. Today, Hiba is one of the prominent actresses in the industry who is known for her high-rated dramas.

The actress shared a bridal photo of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hiba Bukhari (@hiba_bukhariofficial)

Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals. She is a talented actress who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

On the work front, She is being praised for her performance in the drama serials Berukhi and Inteha-e-Ishq.

