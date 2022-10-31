Hiba Bukhari shares captivating pictures with her fans.

Syed Jibran opens up about working with Hiba Bukhari
Regardless of the part they are performing, there are some actors who...
Hiba Bukhari is an accomplished Pakistani actress who started with supporting characters. Today, Hiba is one of the prominent actresses in the industry who is known for her high-rated dramas.
Hiba has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. She is a heart stealer as she has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning photos.
Take a look!
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.
On the work front, she is being praised for her performance in the drama serials Berukhi and Inteha-e-Ishq.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.