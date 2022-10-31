Hiba Bukhari shares captivating pictures with her fans.

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media.

She is being praised for her performance in the drama serials Berukhi and Inteha-e-Ishq.

Hiba Bukhari is an accomplished Pakistani actress who started with supporting characters. Today, Hiba is one of the prominent actresses in the industry who is known for her high-rated dramas.

Hiba has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. She is a heart stealer as she has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning photos.

Take a look!

