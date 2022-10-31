Advertisement
  • Hiba Bukhari shares captivating pictures with her fans.
  • The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media.
  • She is being praised for her performance in the drama serials Berukhi and Inteha-e-Ishq.
Hiba Bukhari is an accomplished Pakistani actress who started with supporting characters. Today, Hiba is one of the prominent actresses in the industry who is known for her high-rated dramas.

Hiba has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. She is a heart stealer as she has often enchanted her admirers by posting stunning photos.

Take a look!

 

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.

On the work front, she is being praised for her performance in the drama serials Berukhi and Inteha-e-Ishq.

