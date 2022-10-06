Advertisement
Hilaria Baldwin having great time with newborn child, see photos

Hilaria Baldwin having great time with newborn child, see photos

  • Hilaria shared three Insta stories gushing over their newborn daughter.
  • The 38-year-old Boston native boasts 983K followers on Instagram.
  • Alec Baldwin’s second wife is having a good time with new parental duties.
Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin’s second wife, is undoubtedly enjoying her new responsibilities and challenges as a parent.

On Wednesday, the fitness fanatic posted three Instagram stories praising their newborn daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin.

The 38-year-old Boston resident, who has 983K followers, posted a picture of herself nursing their seventh child ‘for the millionth time’ in the wee hours of the morning in the first post.

Afternoon: ‘Tired and you make me happy,’ Hilaria captioned a video she had uploaded of herself caressing Ilaria’s head with her long gel manicure.

This Thursday, Baldwin’s small baby, who is dressed in pink sweats with polka dots, will turn two weeks old.

In the evening, while giving her nine-year-old daughter Carmen Gabriela a “spa foot massage,” the flexible yogi declared in the sink that “Baby Ila likes baths.”

In order to care for their eight “Baldwinitos,” including son Rafael, 7, son Leonardo, 6, son Romeo, 4, son Eduardo, 2, and daughter Luca, 18 months, Hilaria and the 63-year-old Oscar contender hire two nannies.

A wrongful death legal lawsuit brought by the wife of the late Halyna Hutchins against Alec and other Rust producers was settled on Wednesday.

Baldwin stated on Instagram that’Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s [nine-year-old] son.’

‘We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.’

