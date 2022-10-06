Hilary Swank shares first pregnancy photo and twins’ due date

Hilary Swank, Jack Reynor, Olivia Cooke to star in latest thriller
Hilary Swank, Jack Reynor, and Olivia Cooke are geared up to feature...
The pregnant Hilary Swank is talking openly about a sentimental indicator. The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress makes the announcement that her twins are due on her late father’s birthday in an appearance on a new edition of The Drew Barrymore Show, which airs Friday.
In a preview for Friday’s show, Barrymore discusses the pregnancy with Swank and remarks, “You just disclosed that your father had passed away a year ago and this miracle is happening.
Barrymore’s jaw drops when the Million Dollar Baby actress reveals that “Yeah and they are due on his birthday.”
Swank answers, “Yeah, I know.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.