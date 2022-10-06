Advertisement
Edition: English
Hilary Swank shares first pregnancy photo and twins' due date

Articles
Hilary Swank shares first pregnancy photo and twins' due date

  • Hilary shares her first pregnancy photo.
  • Hilary Swank’s twins are due on her late father’s birthday.
  • The actress revealed the news during an episode.
The pregnant Hilary Swank is talking openly about a sentimental indicator. The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress makes the announcement that her twins are due on her late father’s birthday in an appearance on a new edition of The Drew Barrymore Show, which airs Friday.

In a preview for Friday’s show, Barrymore discusses the pregnancy with Swank and remarks, “You just disclosed that your father had passed away a year ago and this miracle is happening.

Barrymore’s jaw drops when the Million Dollar Baby actress reveals that “Yeah and they are due on his birthday.”

Swank answers, “Yeah, I know.

