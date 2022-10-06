Hilary Swank shares first pregnancy photo and twins’ due date

Hilary shares her first pregnancy photo.

Hilary Swank’s twins are due on her late father’s birthday.

The actress revealed the news during an episode.

The pregnant Hilary Swank is talking openly about a sentimental indicator. The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress makes the announcement that her twins are due on her late father’s birthday in an appearance on a new edition of The Drew Barrymore Show, which airs Friday.

In a preview for Friday’s show, Barrymore discusses the pregnancy with Swank and remarks, “You just disclosed that your father had passed away a year ago and this miracle is happening.

Barrymore’s jaw drops when the Million Dollar Baby actress reveals that “Yeah and they are due on his birthday.”

Swank answers, “Yeah, I know.

