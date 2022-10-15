Hira Mani and Shazia Manzoor shares carpool karaoke on road trip

Hira and Mani, everyone’s favourite pair, were seen having a blast in the car with legendary Punjabi singer Shazia Manzoor.

The classic Bollywood song “Tu Mera Hero” from the movie Desi Boyz was the subject of a lively carpool karaoke session with the celebs, and we are enjoying it.

Here is this fun-filled video:

Pakistani playback and folk singer Shazia Manzoor is best known for her song Chann Meray Makhna. She is renowned and adored for her fiery vigour and never ceases to astound us with her vivacious and upbeat demeanour.

Nevertheless, the multi-talented Hira Mani is one of the biggest stars in the entertainment sector. She established a reputation for herself with popular drama serials like Do Bol, Kashf, and Mere Pass Tum Ho and won the hearts of fans all over the country with her outstanding performances.