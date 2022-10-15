Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Hira Mani channels her inner diva in a purple saree and rainbow blouse
Hira Mani channels her inner diva in a purple saree and rainbow blouse

Hira Mani channels her inner diva in a purple saree and rainbow blouse

Articles
Advertisement
Hira Mani channels her inner diva in a purple saree and rainbow blouse

Hira Mani channels her inner diva in purple saree and blouse

Advertisement
  • Hira Mani shared her latest pictures on Instagram wearing a purple saree.
  • She gained notoriety as a result of her debut television series, “Do Bol”.
  • She also had flawless hair and makeup.
Advertisement

One of the most attractive actresses in Lollywood entertainment is Hira Mani. She gained notoriety as a result of her role as “Gaiti Ara” in her debut television series, “Do Bol,” which is still vivid in viewers’ memories. She is a television industry fashion star who never fails to dazzle admirers with her flawless sense of style. Hira recently participated in a donation walk for flood victims sponsored by Indus Hospital. She has a huge fan base, and they eagerly await the release of her images into the public domain. In relation to that, the actress posted a stunning image from her most recent photoshoot on social media.

Also Read

Punjabi banger ‘Mera Naam’ features Hira Mani
Punjabi banger ‘Mera Naam’ features Hira Mani

After surprising fans with their version of "Neray Neray Vas" in Coke...

She posted a series of images on Instagram, where she can be seen radiating charm while wearing a stunning purple saree paired with a rainbow color blouse.

She also had flawless hair and makeup, and she accented her outfit beautifully with jewelry. Hira may be seen acting flawlessly as she was being photographed.

Mentioning her make-up artists in her post she wrote in the caption, “Ohk Sajjid imran sajjad mujhay makeup pay kitne points dogay 10 out of ???? By the way I miss you all three hearts for you three.”

Have a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Also Read

Hira Mani responds to her viral meme with Naseem Shah
Hira Mani responds to her viral meme with Naseem Shah

Actress Hira Mani has received recognition for organizing fundraising activities for Pakistan...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest photos
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest photos
Amna Ilyas looks fabulous in beautiful outfit
Amna Ilyas looks fabulous in beautiful outfit
Rabeeca Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Rabeeca Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Yasir Nawaz shows off his love for Nida Yasir
Yasir Nawaz shows off his love for Nida Yasir
Nida Khan delights fans with stunning pictures
Nida Khan delights fans with stunning pictures
Alizeh Shah's new bold photos break the internet
Alizeh Shah's new bold photos break the internet
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story