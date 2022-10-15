Hira Mani channels her inner diva in purple saree and blouse

Hira Mani shared her latest pictures on Instagram wearing a purple saree.

One of the most attractive actresses in Lollywood entertainment is Hira Mani. She gained notoriety as a result of her role as “Gaiti Ara” in her debut television series, “Do Bol,” which is still vivid in viewers’ memories. She is a television industry fashion star who never fails to dazzle admirers with her flawless sense of style. Hira recently participated in a donation walk for flood victims sponsored by Indus Hospital. She has a huge fan base, and they eagerly await the release of her images into the public domain. In relation to that, the actress posted a stunning image from her most recent photoshoot on social media.

She posted a series of images on Instagram, where she can be seen radiating charm while wearing a stunning purple saree paired with a rainbow color blouse.

She also had flawless hair and makeup, and she accented her outfit beautifully with jewelry. Hira may be seen acting flawlessly as she was being photographed.

Mentioning her make-up artists in her post she wrote in the caption, “Ohk Sajjid imran sajjad mujhay makeup pay kitne points dogay 10 out of ???? By the way I miss you all three hearts for you three.”

Have a look:

