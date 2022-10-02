Advertisement
Hira Mani collaborates with Rahim Pardesi in new song 'Mera Naam'

Hira Mani collaborates with Rahim Pardesi in new song ‘Mera Naam’

Hira Mani collaborates with Rahim Pardesi in new song ‘Mera Naam’

Hira Mani and Rahim Pardesi in new song ‘Mera Naam’

  • Hira Mani and Rahim Pardesi’s new song ‘Mera Naam’ has been released.
  • The song is released by the popular band Soch.
  • The setting for the song is the aftermath of Mani and Pardesi’s breakup.
A well-known band called Soch recently released a new song titled Mera Naam that included some well-known Lollywood actors.

Internet users and critics have been responding favourably to Soch The Band’s most recent single, not just for its soulful composition but also for the cinematography featuring Hira Mani and Rahim Pardesi in the key parts.

Adnan Kandhar is in charge of directing the official music video. The setting for the song is the aftermath of Mani and Pardesi’s breakup. The Do Bol actor refuses Pardesi’s marriage proposal at the start of Mera Naam because he can’t “afford” her.

As Soch performs live, Mani goes out with another man in the music video. While Pardesi is present, the Mohabbatein Chahatein actress chooses to ignore him in order to concentrate on her new love interest, who appears to talk to other women while ignoring Mani. The scene suggests that the Aangan actress is dissatisfied with her new relationship, which offered a luxurious lifestyle but lacked loyalty.

In the end, Mani is seated on the staircase when Pardesi approaches her to talk to her before getting into his partner’s car and driving off.

The song has amassed 31,000 views on YouTube.

Watch the song here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4voxaB9_-CE

Hira Mani can be seen in Aik Anaar Do Beemar, Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, and Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat.

Pardesi, on the other hand, is a well-known YouTuber who is Scottish and Pakistani. Inspector Bulla, a web series on YouTube, features Pardesi at the moment.

