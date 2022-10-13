Hira Mani responds to her viral meme with Naseem Shah

Actress Hira Mani has received recognition for organizing fundraising activities for Pakistan flood victims in America.

She continues to trend due to a number of memes made by her admirers and supporters.

A meme featuring Hira and cricketer Naseem Shah was recently created by a netizen.

Advertisement

Actress Hira Mani has received recognition for organizing fundraising activities for Pakistan flood victims in America. She continues to trend due to other factors as well, such as a number of memes made by her admirers and supporters.

A meme featuring Hira and renowned cricketer Naseem Shah was recently created by a netizen. “Naseem Shah please instead of this ball, throw me nearby Hira Mani.”

On her Instagram story, the Lollywood diva quickly commented in response to the meme, saying, “Wow wow, you guys should keep being creative like this.”

Naseem is not new to the world of memes; earlier this year, after his video with Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela went viral online, netizens swamped social media.

Also Read Hira Mani Oozes charm and royalty in a beautiful saree Hira Mani is one of the most beautiful actresses in the entertainment...