Edition: English
Edition: English

Hira Tareen shares captivating pictures with her fans

Hira Tareen shares captivating pictures with her fans

  • Hira Tareen is a Pakistani model and actress.
  • The Manjaali actress looks absolutely stunning in the latest snaps.
  • She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Manjaali, Mohabbat Subh Ka Sitara Hai , and many more.
Hira Tareen is a beautiful and self-made Pakistani actress and model. She is the sister of another prominent Pakistani actress, Zara Tareen.

The Manjaali actress looks absolutely stunning in the latest snaps and received a lot of appreciation from her fans and followers. The diva had to take a break from her exhausting schedule.

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by H I R A T A R E E N (@htareen)

Hira has always been the one to leave her fans impressed, not only with her fantastic work but also with her gorgeous looks. Moreover, scores of fans flooded the comment sections with heartfelt reactions.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Manjaali, Mohabbat Subh Ka Sitara Hai, Khuda Mera bhi hai, Zard Zamano Ka Sawera, Baghi and many more.

