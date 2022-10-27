‘His House’ Leaving Netflix UK in October 2022

Even though they are called “Netflix Originals,” Netflix’s biggest horror movies will soon be leaving the service.

For now, only one Netflix region is affected by the change.

The movie was directed by Remi Weekes for the first time.

Even though they are called “Netflix Originals,” Netflix’s biggest horror movies will soon be leaving the service. For now, only one Netflix region is affected by the change.

The movie was directed by Remi Weekes for the first time. It was about a couple from South Sudan who wanted to get asylum and start over in England. After they move into their new home, a bad force starts to bother them.

Starring are Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu, Matt Smith, Javier Botet, Emily Taaffe, and Malaika Abigaba. As was said above, the movie is one of the best-reviewed horror movies in Netflix’s history, with a rare 100% score on RottenTomatoes. In its review, Screen International said the perfect thing about the movie:

“The movie has a lot to say about loss, guilt, blending in, and the ongoing crisis of refugees. And on top of all that, it’s a fun way to test your nerves.”

Netflix didn’t make the movie from scratch. Instead, it bought the distribution rights (exclusively) right before the movie’s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020. The movie came out everywhere on October 30, 2020, thanks to Netflix. Now, after two years, the movie is leaving Netflix, but only in the UK. The last day you can watch on Netflix is October 29, and it will be taken away on October 30.

Will His House Leave Netflix Globally?

While the movie is only leaving Netflix UK for now, will it eventually leave Netflix globally including countries like the United States?

Yes is probably the answer but our intel suggests it’s not going to be for quite some time.

We’re told internationally, Netflix acquired a 20-year license meaning that the movie will continue to reside on Netflix outside the UK until at least 2040.

