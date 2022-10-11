Holly Willoughby endorses Prince Harry’s ‘positive’ tell-all book

Advertisement
Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
This Morning anchor Holly Willoughby has reportedly come out in favour of Prince Harry’s tell-all biography, despite rumours that he has attempted to cancel his book agreement.

Advertisement

The 41-year-old TV personality’s remarks came after royal historian Tina Brown, author of The Diana Chronicles and The Palace Papers, said that she does not believe the disputed book would ever “see the light of day.”

On Tuesday morning’s ITV morning programme, the blonde beauty and Phillip Schofield explored the behind-the-scenes revelations.

Holly said of the Duke of Sussex’s biography, “Any family member writing about another family without their permission is awkward.”

“I do think writing a book that promises to be a tell-all is going to be really bad for their family relations,” said This Morning’s opinion guest.

Holly then replied, “Maybe it’s going to be very positive. Maybe we just don’t know,” to which the guest in the studio said: “Do you think they’re going to pay a 40million for a very positive thing?”

Holly laughed and asserted, “They might do. It’s interesting to know what his life is like anyway.”

Advertisement

“They are now in this bind, where they’ve taken all this money and Harry has made this book deal where he’s supposed to spill everything about his horrible life as a royal, but now he’s actually tortured about it because he understands there is no way back if he does it,” Tina Brown told The Telegraph.

“If the book continues, I don’t think there is any way for Harry to return. So my view has always been that the book won’t see the light of day.”

