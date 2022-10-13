Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Holly Willoughby leads red carpet with her beautiful smile

Holly Willoughby leads red carpet with her beautiful smile

Articles
Advertisement
Holly Willoughby leads red carpet with her beautiful smile

Television presenter Holly Willoughby

Advertisement
  • The 2022 National Television Awards were held at Wembley’s OVO Arena on Thursday.
  • This Morning host Holly Willoughby walked the red carpet with new Love Island host Maya Jama.
  • The blonde beauty looked stunning in a dramatic black strapless ballgown for the event.
Advertisement

Despite her age-inappropriate statements and the current “queue gate” fiasco, Holly Willoughby appeared calm and tension-free, flashing a beautiful smile.

The 2022 National Television Awards were held at Wembley’s OVO Arena, London, on Thursday evening and were attended by many of television’s most delicate and brightest.

The blonde beauty looked stunning in a dramatic black strapless ballgown as she led the red carpet splendor for the 27th annual event.

The This Morning host, 41, was all smiles as she walked the red carpet with new Love Island host Maya Jama, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcülolu, and former Islander Maura Higgins, despite the controversy surrounding allegations that she and co-star Phillip Schofield skipped the line to see the late Queen Elizabeth II’s body last month.

This year’s National Television Awards will recognize the 64-year-old’s 50-year-long, a groundbreaking career in British television.

When the awards are televised live on ITV from Wembley’s OVO Arena, followers of the comedian and Comic Relief leader will be seen paying tribute to him.

Advertisement

Also Read

Holly Willoughby recalls a terrifying incident from her childhood
Holly Willoughby recalls a terrifying incident from her childhood

The terrifying episode in Holly Willoughby's life that she has disclosed is...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Neetu Kapoor shares Ranbir childhood pic with Rishi Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor shares Ranbir childhood pic with Rishi Kapoor
Rahul Gandhi mentions
Rahul Gandhi mentions "flying" while on the Bharat Jodo Yatra
Prince Harry to drop second book around coronation?
Prince Harry to drop second book around coronation?
King Charles III Coronation details announced
King Charles III Coronation details announced
Meghan McCain unveils first photo of newborn baby Clover
Meghan McCain unveils first photo of newborn baby Clover
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, celebrate Sunaina Roshan's birthday 
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, celebrate Sunaina Roshan's birthday 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story