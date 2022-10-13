Holly Willoughby leads red carpet with her beautiful smile

The 2022 National Television Awards were held at Wembley’s OVO Arena on Thursday.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby walked the red carpet with new Love Island host Maya Jama.

The blonde beauty looked stunning in a dramatic black strapless ballgown for the event.

Despite her age-inappropriate statements and the current “queue gate” fiasco, Holly Willoughby appeared calm and tension-free, flashing a beautiful smile.

The This Morning host, 41, was all smiles as she walked the red carpet with new Love Island host Maya Jama, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcülolu, and former Islander Maura Higgins, despite the controversy surrounding allegations that she and co-star Phillip Schofield skipped the line to see the late Queen Elizabeth II’s body last month.

This year’s National Television Awards will recognize the 64-year-old’s 50-year-long, a groundbreaking career in British television.

When the awards are televised live on ITV from Wembley’s OVO Arena, followers of the comedian and Comic Relief leader will be seen paying tribute to him.

