Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield has no issues queuing at NTA 2022

Holly Willoughby leads red carpet with her beautiful smile
The 2022 National Television Awards were held at Wembley's OVO Arena on...
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were reportedly made to line at the National Television Awards 2022 on Thursday night after being criticized for “queue-jumping” during the late Queen’s state funeral last month.
In a video, This Morning host Phillip, 60, was seen taking the stairs into the OVO Arena Wembley in London with the other guests after walking the red carpet with his daughter Molly, 29.
It comes after the TV hosts were met with harsh criticism when they and two colleagues showed up in Westminster Hall, where Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state, to report for This Morning.
An insider informed the publication, “Holly queuing up to go inside caused a few eyebrows to raise..”
She got a really warm reception on the red carpet and was greeting fans with a huge smile on her face.
She had no issue with queuing once she was ushered inside and stood with her husband Dan Baldwin.
Phillip came with his daughter after Holly had entered the building, and a witness told The Sun that he was in “good spirits” while waiting in line.
