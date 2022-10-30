Holly Willoughby spotted enjoying with her retriever Bailey in park

Holly Willoughby was spotted out walking her golden retriever Bailey in a park.

On Saturday, Holly Willoughby was observed taking a leisurely stroll with her golden retriever Bailey in a park before stopping to play a game of fetch. She appeared to be in good spirits.

The 41-year-old TV host looked great in a graphic T-shirt and a leather biker jacket with embroidered embellishments.

She also chose to add height to her biker chick ensemble by donning a pair of black hefty military boots.

Holly did not appear to attend any Halloween parties this year, although she recently posted throwback photos of her former appearances.

Holly presented a variety of her favorite Halloween costumes from throughout the years, including her 2016 costume as Harley Quinn.

She turned to the Instagram account of her lifestyle business Wylde Moon to reflect on some of her most iconic scary outfits from the past.

