Hotel for the Holidays, starrer Madelaine Petsch debut in December

The premiere date for ‘Hotel for the Holidays’, the upcoming Christmas film starring Madelaine Petsch of Riverdale, has been announced.

In the upcoming Christmas romantic comedy, Petsch is paired with Mena Massoud, who plays Aladdin.

The movie is scheduled to be released on Friday, December 2, just in time to start the joyous holiday season, according to Digital Spy.

The romantic comedy will be the first holiday film to be made available on Amazon’s new Freevee streaming service.

It will be accessible to families looking for holiday pleasure because it will be free to view. By releasing the movie on the same day as the David Harbour-starring action thriller Violent Night, Amazon is undoubtedly betting on a small amount of counterprogramming.

Since Georgia (Petsch) oversees a reputable New York hotel, she is inevitably going to interact with a diverse range of visitors on a daily basis.

The current inhabitants include a pop star and Raymond, a former prince (Max Lloyd-Jones). Georgia gets caught up in a love triangle that rocks her world as she finds herself pulled to both Raymond and hotel chef Luke in typical Christmas rom-com style (Massoud).

Both Petsch and Massoud appeared to be much in love in the recently released first-look photos. Petsch has experience acting in love stories; she co-starred in the 2022 film About Fate with Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann.

She also produced and featured in the earlier this year suspense film Jane. Although she has played other characters, Petsch is best recognised for her role as Cheryl Blossom in the CW series Riverdale, which is based on the Archie Comics series.

Since the show’s inception, Petsch has played Cheryl, and she will continue to do so until the seventh and last season debuts in 2023.

Jayne Eastbrook (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Kayleigh Shikanai (American Gods), Jami Belushi, and Neil Crone are among the additional actors cast in the movie.

The movie’s executive producer and director will be Ron Oliver. Brad Krevoy, Amy Krell, David Anselmo, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, Lorenzo Nardini, and Ernie Barbarash are additional executive producers.

The movie’s screenplay was written by Maggie Lane and Margarita Matthews. The movie will be made by Krevoy’s Motion Picture Corporation of America.

On December 2, Hotel for the Holidays will make its online television debut, with no subscription required.