How Alia Bhatt rose against all odds to reach the pinnacle

Alia Bhatt has 10 years in film. Student Of The Year, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, was her debut. The pupils are now Indian actors working on several films. After her Koffee With Karan gaffe, Alia Bhatt was especially criticised. She is perhaps the most popular actress nowadays.

Alia Bhatt has largely succeeded in movies. Even her films that didn’t perform well theatrically opened well, proving that the public loves her. She has never allowed criticism hurt her, making her stronger. Alia has grown as an actor and performer. She has praised Highway, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kapoor and Sons, Darlings, and Brahmastra, as well as popular films like the Dulhania series, 2 States, and others. She invested in appareils, film production, and more to capitalise on her brand and good movie selections.

Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor in April and is pregnant. She’s not accepting movie offers. Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, and Brahmastra, the highest-grossing Hindi original of the year, among her successes. Heart Of Stone, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Brahmastra: Dev, and Jee Le Zaraa are her forthcoming films.

