How did King Charles, Price William react to Prince Harry memoir?

The Firm has “lawyers ready to read” memoir, Spare, of Prince Harry.

They won’t have an advanced copy to check before the rest of the world gets to read it.

There are rumors that the Duke of Sussex’s incendiary book could catch Firm off guard.

According to royal author Angela Levin, King Charles III, and Prince William are anxiously awaiting the release of the highly anticipated memoir of Prince Harry, Spare.

Angela Levin, a royal analyst, told The Sun, based on her understanding of the Firm’s preparations and likely reaction to the Duke’s forthcoming biography, “I think the Palace is on tenterhooks.”

The author continued by stating that the Firm has “lawyers ready to read” the Duke’s book, but they won’t have an advanced copy to check before the rest of the world gets to read the pages authored by Harry.”

Levin added: “If it’s too bland it won’t be worth the millions they’ve already paid him.”

