Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
How did Meghan Markle reacted when Prince Harry proposed her?

How did Meghan Markle reacted when Prince Harry proposed her?

Articles
Advertisement
How did Meghan Markle reacted when Prince Harry proposed her?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle inside their Kensington Palace residence.
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed they were enjoying a routine evening at home.
  • She was so delighted she forgot about the ring he had designed especially for her.
Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised their admirers by revealing some extremely interesting details about their intimate times inside their Kensington Palace residence, Nottingham Cottage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed they were enjoying a routine evening at home when Harry proposed to Meghan, but she interrupted him before he could finish his sentence.

During their 2017 joint engagement interview with the BBC, the Duchess admitted: “Yes! As a matter of fact, I could barely let you finish proposing. I said, ‘Can I say yes now?'”

Harry said: “She didn’t even let me finish,” saying she was so delighted that she forgot about the sentimental trilogy ring he had designed especially for her!”

The Duke continued: “Then there were hugs and I had the ring, and I said, ‘Can I give you the ring?’ and she said, ‘Oh yes, the ring!’ It was a really nice moment, it was just the two of us and I think I managed to catch her by surprise.”

Meghan still smiles when she recalls the moment she described as “so sweet and natural and very romantic.”

Advertisement

In the same interview, it was revealed that before proposing, Harry had cautioned Meghan about the magnitude of joining the royal family.

Also Read

Meghan Markle ‘sacrificed’ her intelligence to take ‘Deal or No Deal’ opportunity
Meghan Markle ‘sacrificed’ her intelligence to take ‘Deal or No Deal’ opportunity

Meghan Markle criticized Deal or No Deal on her podcast, Archetypes. A...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story