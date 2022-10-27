How did Meghan Markle reacted when Prince Harry proposed her?

Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle inside their Kensington Palace residence.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised their admirers by revealing some extremely interesting details about their intimate times inside their Kensington Palace residence, Nottingham Cottage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed they were enjoying a routine evening at home when Harry proposed to Meghan, but she interrupted him before he could finish his sentence.

During their 2017 joint engagement interview with the BBC, the Duchess admitted: “Yes! As a matter of fact, I could barely let you finish proposing. I said, ‘Can I say yes now?'”

Harry said: “She didn’t even let me finish,” saying she was so delighted that she forgot about the sentimental trilogy ring he had designed especially for her!”

The Duke continued: “Then there were hugs and I had the ring, and I said, ‘Can I give you the ring?’ and she said, ‘Oh yes, the ring!’ It was a really nice moment, it was just the two of us and I think I managed to catch her by surprise.”

Meghan still smiles when she recalls the moment she described as “so sweet and natural and very romantic.”

In the same interview, it was revealed that before proposing, Harry had cautioned Meghan about the magnitude of joining the royal family.