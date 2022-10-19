How old are King Charles and Queen Camilla?

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited east London on Tuesday to learn more about Project Zero.

The royals were greeted by excited children waving the Union Jack and cheering.

Charles is 73 years old; his wife Camilla is 75.

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla on Tuesday visited to east London to learn more about Project Zero, an institution working to promote social wellness in the community.

According to the UK’s local news agency, the royals are meeting with project personnel and young beneficiaries of the community work.

When the royals arrived at the engagement, they were greeted by excited children waving the Union Jack and cheering.

During the visit, a kid questioned King Charles, “How old are you?”

Instead of providing an answer, the monarch said, “Guess!”

Charles, who succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth, as monarch, is 73 years old.

His wife Camilla is 75.

