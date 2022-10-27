How will Prince Harry spend his tell-all book profits?

He said that Sentebale and WellChild would get a lot of the money.

Prince Harry finally reveals what he plans to do with the money he is going to make from the sale of his tell-all book.

On his website promoting the book, the Duke of Sussex said that all of the money from the sales of his memoir would go to help British charities. He said that Sentebale and WellChild would get a lot of the money.

A website blurb promises “raw, unflinching honesty” for those who don’t know what the memoir is about.

According to reports, “Prince Harry wishes to support British charities with donations from his proceeds from Spare.”

“Prince Harry will also donate to the non-profit organisation WellChild in the amount of £300,000. “WellChild, which he has been Royal patron of for fifteen years, makes it possible for children and young people with complex health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospital, wherever possible.”

For those who haven’t read it, it’s about the pain of two boys going through the most “searing” moment of their lives. , “It was one of the most searing images of the 20th century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow and horror.”

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling-and how their lives would play out from that point on.”