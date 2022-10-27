Hrishitaa Bhatt calls it a big relief for not being typecast anymore

Actor Hrishitaa Bhatt hails the ongoing phase where content is the king.

Actor Hrishitaa Bhatt hails the ongoing phase where content is the king. “It’s best of time to be in the industry. Only good stories and screenplays is the way to success. Each character is equally worked upon and woven in the story. The concept of hero-heroine is no more running the show,” says the actor on her visit to Lucknow.

The actor who plays Asoka and Haasil thinks it’s crucial to collaborate on several platforms. “The kind of roles I am now being offered is something I also wanted to do. Couple of years back, it was really tough for actors to find roles that matched their calibre and body of work. Today, there is an influx of content across mediums so there is no dearth of work. And the best part is you are not typecast like before. I can play a mom on screen and in very next project I can portray a youngster or a mature adult all at the same time. It’s a big relief for us to not being typecast anymore.”

Examining the evolution of the entertainment industry Bhatt adds, “OTT platforms have surely revolutionized our industry in a big way. As I have been representing the country on the world stage, I know we are heading towards making it one of the biggest content creators and hub in no time,” says Bhatt who is hosting Rangoli on Doordarshan and will be making her TV acting debut with an episodic playing the freedom fighter Rani of Jhansi.

She was last seen in the movies Cuttputlli and the television show Lalbazaar. She is also actively involved with the IFFI committee. “I was a member of the steering committee of the International Film Festival of India back in 2017 too followed by being in the selection panel. And this year again, I am closely associated as a member and we are working for the upcoming fest slated next month. I am eagerly looking forward to it,” she concludes.