Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone reveal first look of their movie

  • Hrithik Roshan’s next film Fighter will release in 2024.
  • The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.
  • Maverick is an action drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski.
On Friday, Hrithik Roshan said that his next movie, Fighter, will come out in 2024. Hrithik shared a poster on Instagram that showed several fighter jets in the sky firing missiles. Hrithik shared the poster and said that the movie will come out in theatres on January 25, 2024.

The movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, is directed by Siddharth Anand. Hrithik’s Instagram caption read, “25th January 2024- see you at the theatres!.” Abhishek Kapoor responded to the post by saying, “Bravo.” “Let’s goo, another blockbuster coming soon,” a fan wrote. Another individual questioned, “Are you making Maverick now?” and “Ab kya Maverick bana rahe ho kya?” Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer star in Joseph Kosinski’s action drama movie Top Gun: Maverick.

 

