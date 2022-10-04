Hrithik Roshan gives sneak peek into prep for Vikram Vedha

The movie Vikram Vedha, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, just came out a few days ago and has been getting a lot of attention. Everyone loves Hrithik Roshan’s amazing performance as Vedha, and fans have been giving the actor a lot of praise. Now, the actor has shown fans how much time and effort he put into preparing for his role in Vikram Vedha, from perfecting his accent to practising his lines. Fans of Hrithik were amazed by the video. Sussanne Khan and Saba Azad, who is dating the actor, were also full of praise for him.

Hrithik Roshan posted a video to his Instagram account that shows him practising his lines and working on his accent. It’s clear that Hrithik did everything he could to get into the skin of his character, Vedha. Hrithik can be seen reciting his lines with his dogs and even while playing table tennis. It’s impressive how much he cares about the role. Hrithik wrote in the caption that he prepared for 9 months and that Vedha will always be a part of him.

“Before I could become “Vedha,” I had to get used to being “Yeda.” It took me nine months of planning and being “Vedha”—from October 2021 to June 2022. That’s how long it takes for a human life to start. Vedha has been a character I’ve had to build from scratch, and now I’m proud of him. It’s been a lot of fun to learn how to talk, walk, dance, eat, and live like Vedha. “Hrithik may not be in Vedha anymore, but Vedha will always be in Hrithik,” he wrote.

Vikram Vedha released in theatres on 30th September 2022.

