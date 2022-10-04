Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hrithik Roshan gives sneak peek into prep for Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan gives sneak peek into prep for Vikram Vedha

Articles
Advertisement
Hrithik Roshan gives sneak peek into prep for Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan gives sneak peek into prep for Vikram Vedha

Advertisement

The movie Vikram Vedha, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, just came out a few days ago and has been getting a lot of attention. Everyone loves Hrithik Roshan’s amazing performance as Vedha, and fans have been giving the actor a lot of praise. Now, the actor has shown fans how much time and effort he put into preparing for his role in Vikram Vedha, from perfecting his accent to practising his lines. Fans of Hrithik were amazed by the video. Sussanne Khan and Saba Azad, who is dating the actor, were also full of praise for him.

Hrithik Roshan posted a video to his Instagram account that shows him practising his lines and working on his accent. It’s clear that Hrithik did everything he could to get into the skin of his character, Vedha. Hrithik can be seen reciting his lines with his dogs and even while playing table tennis. It’s impressive how much he cares about the role. Hrithik wrote in the caption that he prepared for 9 months and that Vedha will always be a part of him.

“Before I could become “Vedha,” I had to get used to being “Yeda.” It took me nine months of planning and being “Vedha”—from October 2021 to June 2022. That’s how long it takes for a human life to start. Vedha has been a character I’ve had to build from scratch, and now I’m proud of him. It’s been a lot of fun to learn how to talk, walk, dance, eat, and live like Vedha. “Hrithik may not be in Vedha anymore, but Vedha will always be in Hrithik,” he wrote.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Advertisement

Suzkr

sabazad

Vikram Vedha released in theatres on 30th September 2022.

Advertisement

Also Read

Sussanne Khan, Saba Azad appreciate Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha prep
Sussanne Khan, Saba Azad appreciate Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha prep

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha released a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry talks about his trauma at his mother's death
Prince Harry talks about his trauma at his mother's death
Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy expecting 3rd baby
Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy expecting 3rd baby
Review of drama Meri Shehzadi Episode 16: Dania makes yet another concession
Review of drama Meri Shehzadi Episode 16: Dania makes yet another concession
Sonam Kapoor & Anil Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport
Sonam Kapoor & Anil Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport
Aamir Khan fashionable moustache in a video goes viral
Aamir Khan fashionable moustache in a video goes viral
Pakistani Tiktoker Ayesha responds to her
Pakistani Tiktoker Ayesha responds to her "fake" dancing video
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story