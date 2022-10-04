Advertisement
Hrithik Roshan is 'at peace' with his failings

Hrithik Roshan is ‘at peace’ with his failings

Hrithik Roshan is ‘at peace’ with his failings

Hrithik Roshan is ‘at peace’ with his failings

Hrithik Roshan’s last movie was the much-anticipated Vikram Vedha. As he said goodbye to his character Vedha from that movie, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, he wrote a heartfelt note. It is a remake of a Tamil movie with the same name that they made in 2017 and in which R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starred. Pushkar–Gayathri wrote and directed the first part of Vikram Vedha. He also wrote and directed the second part. Hrithik also talked about a secret deal he makes with himself while making movies. He shared a video of himself cutting a black thread tied to his wrist on social media.

“It’s time to let go,” he wrote. I’m not sure when I first started doing this. Why, even. But today I realised that I’ve done this secretly for every character that scared me. Kabir usually wore a red mauli, but sometimes he used a black thread. I don’t even know when I started doing this. Was it kaho na pyaar hai ? Or koi mil gaya or much later ? (I’ll have to watch those movies again and check my wrists or neck) because it’s never planned. Vedha got it and became it during dress rehearsals. I gave it to Kabir at the War Mahurat Pooja, where he got it.

Continuing: “It anchors the commitment I make to myself before I start. My own secret deal. Cutting is perplexing. After my shot and dub for Vedha, I tried but couldn’t. When I answered my own question, I did. “Did I offer my all?” “Can I do more?” worries, motivates, and keeps me seeking. Vedha has been great. I became via him. Accepting my flaws. Fearless, unapologetic. Pushkar and Gayatri, my directors and authors, gave me this chance. Vedha, thanks. I surrendered. Thanks.”

