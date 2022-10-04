Hrithik Roshan is ‘at peace’ with his failings

Hrithik Roshan’s last movie was the much-anticipated Vikram Vedha.

It is a remake of a Tamil movie with the same name that they made in 2017 and in which R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starred.

Hrithik also talked about a secret deal he makes with himself while making movies.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan’s last movie was the much-anticipated Vikram Vedha. As he said goodbye to his character Vedha from that movie, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, he wrote a heartfelt note. It is a remake of a Tamil movie with the same name that they made in 2017 and in which R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starred. Pushkar–Gayathri wrote and directed the first part of Vikram Vedha. He also wrote and directed the second part. Hrithik also talked about a secret deal he makes with himself while making movies. He shared a video of himself cutting a black thread tied to his wrist on social media.

“It’s time to let go,” he wrote. I’m not sure when I first started doing this. Why, even. But today I realised that I’ve done this secretly for every character that scared me. Kabir usually wore a red mauli, but sometimes he used a black thread. I don’t even know when I started doing this. Was it kaho na pyaar hai ? Or koi mil gaya or much later ? (I’ll have to watch those movies again and check my wrists or neck) because it’s never planned. Vedha got it and became it during dress rehearsals. I gave it to Kabir at the War Mahurat Pooja, where he got it.

Vedha has been a terrific journey. Thru him I learnt to be. At peace with my failings. Unafraid and unapologetic. I will always be grateful to my directors and writers @PushkarGayatri for creating this opportunity. Thank you Vedha.

I let go

Advertisement pic.twitter.com/JeJSgKvHP5 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 3, 2022

Continuing: “It anchors the commitment I make to myself before I start. My own secret deal. Cutting is perplexing. After my shot and dub for Vedha, I tried but couldn’t. When I answered my own question, I did. “Did I offer my all?” “Can I do more?” worries, motivates, and keeps me seeking. Vedha has been great. I became via him. Accepting my flaws. Fearless, unapologetic. Pushkar and Gayatri, my directors and authors, gave me this chance. Vedha, thanks. I surrendered. Thanks.”

Also Read Hrithik Roshan reveals the significance of the black thread on wrist Hrithik Roshan posted a video of himself cutting a black thread from...