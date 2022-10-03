Hrithik Roshan reveals the significance of the black thread on wrist

Hrithik Roshan posted a video of himself cutting a black thread from his wrist on Instagram.

Hrithik wore a black T-shirt, blue pants, and a black cap in the video.

He can be seen using scissors to cut his black thread while gym equipment is in the background.

He captioned the post, “Time to let go. I don’t know exactly when I started doing this. Or even why. But I realized today that I’ve secretly done this for every character that terrified me.” In the movie, he played Vedha who is a gangster trying to escape from a tough cop Vikram after murdering many people.

He further added, “Mostly it’s a red mauli ( kabir wore that) and sometimes it’s a black thread. Can’t even remember when I started this. Was it kaho na pyaar hai? Or koi mil gaya or much later? (Will have to go back and check my wrists or neck in those films) cause it’s never planned. Vedha got it at dress rehearsals and became it. Kabir got it at the War mahurat pooja and I made it a part of him.” Hrithik essayed the character of Kabir, a secret agent from his film War alongside Tiger Shroff as Khalid.

He added, “I think I do it cause it physically anchors the commitment I make to myself before I begin. A secret pact between me and myself. The ritual of cutting it is always confusing. For vedha I tried once my shoot got over but couldn’t , then when my dub got over , but again couldn’t. And then I finally did when the question I ask myself had a satisfactory answer: ‘Did I give this everything I had?’ ‘Can I do more?’ – it’s a question that scares me, drives me, and keeps me searching for more.”

He concluded by saying, “Vedha has been a terrific journey. Through him I learnt to be. At peace with my failings. Unafraid and unapologetic. I will always be grateful to my directors and writers Pushkar and Gayatri for creating this opportunity. Thank you Vedha. I let go.With love and gratitude.”

The critics liked the movie Vikram Vedha, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. The story is based on a well-known folktale called “Vikram Betaal.” Hrithik will be in Fighter for the first time with Deepika Padukone.