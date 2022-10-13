Hrithik Roshan shares a pic with girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad have been making headlines with their public displays of affection on social media and in public.

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad have been making headlines with their public displays of affection on social media and in public. They recently went to Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s reception in Mumbai and looked like stars. In July, the couple went on a romantic trip to Paris and London. On Thursday, Hrithik posted an old photo of himself and Saba from their trip to London on Instagram.

“Girl Sitting on a Bench”

Hrithik posted a selfie to his Instagram account in which Saba is seen sitting on a bench and deep in thought. On the other hand, she is caught by Hrithik in a sneaky way. He’s wearing a white and red t-shirt and a cap, and she’s wearing a checkered dress and white sneakers. Hrithik sent the picture to his fans and wrote, “Girl sitting on a bench. London, the summer of 2022.”

Soon after he shared the post, his cousin Pashmina Roshan, who is about to make her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound, left a comment. “Cuties,” she wrote. Fans of Hrithik could also be seen sending them love. One of the fans said, “Both of you look great.” Another fan said, “@hrithikroshan, she is the luckiest girl in the world.”

We teased the teaser.

Saba and Hrithik went to Ali and Richa’s wedding reception not too long ago. She wore something from her culture, while Hrithik wore an all-black suit. Later, the actress posted her photos on Instagram. She was interested in one of the mean comments. Saba taught the person who called her “yuck” a lesson right away. She posted a picture of the comment with the words, “This is Shruti. From what I can tell, she loves to love, but she also follows me just to share how much she hates. There are a lot of people like Shruti, so don’t be like her and feel free to stop following me. Shruti hasn’t met the block button yet, but they’ll get to know each other soon!”

Hrithik’s last movie was Vikram Vedha, which he made with Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen with Deepika Padukone in Fighter.

