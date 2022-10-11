Hrithik Roshan shares a priceless throwback PIC from 1979

Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan turned 80.

Sr Bachchan is an icon of Indian film and has influenced the entertainment sector worldwide.

Even today, normal people and the top Indian performers look up to him.

A few hours ago, Hrithik Roshan posted an old black-and-white photo to his Instagram account. In the picture, a very young Hrithik, who looks like a kid, is sitting in a chair and looking up in awe at Big B. Mr. Bachchan was at Mehboob Studios in 1979 to record a song for his movie Mr. Natwarlal. Hrithik looked so cute as he stared at him. Hrithik also posted a sweet birthday message with the photo. It said, “There’s a little bit of AMITABH BACHCHAN in all of us. They were wide-eyed and amazed. I still feel this way when I see the man. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @amitabhbachchan Mehboob studio Bombay 1979: After I agreed to sing a line in the song “mere pass aao” for Mr. Natwarlal, my uncle, Mr. Rajesh Roshan, took me with him to the studio to record the song. I decided not to go at the last minute, and my face in the picture above shows why.”

Alongside Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan recently appeared in the Hindi version of Vikram Vedha. He is currently developing the Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter.

