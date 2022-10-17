Hrithik Roshan’s diet commitment impresses Saba Azad

Hrithik reshared a post by fitness enthusiast Kris Gethin.

Kris penned a long motivational message about eating right and ensuring good health.

He appreciated Hrithik’s commitment towards his goals

On Monday, Hrithik Roshan posted a reshare of a post by fitness fanatic Kris Gethin to his Instagram Stories account. Kris posted a photo of himself and Hrithik along with a lengthy inspirational message. He was inspired by Hrithik’s dedication to his objectives and found it admirable. He used his own experience to illustrate how people fall short when it comes to maintaining a healthy diet and have a variety of justifications to divert them from their objectives. Saba Azad reacted after reading the post.

Hrithik can be seen holding a white bowl and a spoon in the image posted by Kris. He sported black jeans and a black T-shirt. He completed his ensemble with a cap and sunglasses. Kris posed with Hrithik for the camera while sporting a grey T-shirt and holding a black box and a spoon.

Kris captioned the post with Hrithik, “Do you make Excuses or Commitments?Although most people lack exercise, it’s relatively easy to do – 4 hours of working out per week, 20 mins of cardio daily, it’s manageable Most people fail when it comes to food They are influenced by family, friends, marketing, home delivery, fast food, celebrations, holidays, convenience and culture.”

“And let’s face it, a lot goes into it such as grocery shopping, cooking, prepping, packing, carrying your food, washing dishes/containers, making time to eat……and sometimes eating 6 times per day. It requires commitment, yet it’s so easy to turn to excuse. How bad do you want it? Your choices will tell you.”

“I hear excuses from people from all around the world but one of the of the more common excuses I hear in India is “I didn’t have anywhere to warm up my food” This, for example, tells me that you don’t want it bad enough @hrithikroshan and I are pictured here eating a meal just a couple of days ago at while having a meeting at a building site.”

“He didn’t leave the meeting or the building site, he just ate his cold meal as it was meal time (he eats 6 daily plus a protein shake) because he is committed to his goals. Don’t let the environment influence you, you get to control your environment. So, which one do you want to be? The excuse Or the commitment?”

