Huerta Tenoch reveals Namor is an anti-hero

Black Panther star Huerta Tenoch revealed Namor is not a villain but an anti-hero.

During an interview with a magazine, the 41-year-old drew the line between his character falling an antagonist and not a typical villain, “Latin-Americans are always the bad guys in Hollywood movies,” Tenoch said. “And now we are the heroes – or an anti-hero, in this instance.” He later added that “[Latin-Americans] are making something to be proud of in Hollywood.”

All that we have seen so far is that Wakanda and Namor’s realm look to be at war. His intentions aren’t yet obvious, but the original Black Panther showed us that Ryan Coogler can humanise even the most evil of antagonists.

Tenoch Huerta plays Namor in Ryan Coogler's

