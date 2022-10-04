Advertisement
Huerta Tenoch reveals Namor is an anti-hero

  • Huerta Tenoch plays Namor in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther film.
  • The 41-year-old revealed his character is an anti-hero, not a typical villain.
  • Tenoch said Latin Americans are making something to be proud of in Hollywood.
Black Panther star Huerta Tenoch revealed Namor is not a villain but an anti-hero.

During an interview with a magazine, the 41-year-old drew the line between his character falling an antagonist and not a typical villain, “Latin-Americans are always the bad guys in Hollywood movies,” Tenoch said. “And now we are the heroes – or an anti-hero, in this instance.” He later added that “[Latin-Americans] are making something to be proud of in Hollywood.”

All that we have seen so far is that Wakanda and Namor’s realm look to be at war. His intentions aren’t yet obvious, but the original Black Panther showed us that Ryan Coogler can humanise even the most evil of antagonists.

Letitia Wright plays Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o plays Nakia, Danai Gurira plays Okoya, Winston Duke plays M’Baku, Florence Kasumba plays Ayo, Dominique Thorne plays Riri Williams/Ironheart, Michaela Coel plays Aneka, Tenoch Huerta plays Namor, Martin Freeman plays Everett Ross, and Angela Bassett plays Ramonda in Ryan Coogler’s

Also Read

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ releases its official trailer
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ releases its official trailer

The official trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was released Monday. It...

