Huma Qureshi blames patriarchal conditioning for standard beauty

In her new movie, Double XL, Huma Qureshi stated that society has conditioned us to feel that a particular weight is attractive or glamorous. She will appear in the movie with Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha. Shikhar Dhawan, a cricket player, makes his Bollywood debut in the movie as well.

Double XL, a film directed by Satramm Ramani and written by Mudassar Aziz, will hit theatres on November 4. The story follows two plus-sized ladies as they navigate a culture that is prejudiced against women who are overweight.

A report quoted Huma saying in a statement, “It’s all about feeling confident and believing that one can look glamorous if one feels glamorous. Patriarchy and society conditions us into believing that a girl who weighs a certain weight is not beautiful or glamorous.”

She added, “It’s high time we do away with these notions. Also, I felt that since I was from an industry where glamour is an essential aspect of the profession, the message coming from me might help other girls who obsess over their weight, feel differently about themselves.”

Talking about the film earlier this year, Huma had told PTI that Double XL is an “important and entertaining film”. She added, “I really believe that social change happens through fun, commercial, and family entertainer films,” the actor had said.

Huma just appeared in the highly regarded web series Maharani 2, and she has a diverse range of upcoming projects. In a biopic on renowned culinary author and chef Tarla Dalal, she will play the title character. Additionally, she will appear in the Vasan Bala-directed Netflix original film Monica O My Darling, which also stars Rajkummar Rao. Huma will appear in Pooja Meri Jaan, a production by Dinesh Vijan.