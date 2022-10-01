Humaima Malick hates current drama trends

Humaima Malick is regarded as one of Pakistan’s top celebrities.

She was successful in both plays and movies.

With Ishq Junoon Deewangi and subsequently in Bol as Zainab, she enjoyed popularity.

Humaima travelled and began working in Bollywood, where she made headlines as well. Humaima has been absent from the scene for long time. She recently appeared in a short film by See Prime, but The Legend of Maula Jatt, where she plays Daro Natt, marks her dramatic return.

Humaima hasn’t been on TV either, and it seems like she’s been taking a break. She talked about this in a recent interview with Something Haute. It was said that Humaima had signed on for a project called Ab Nahin Milenge Hum with Affan Waheed, but she did not confirm this. She was also said to have signed on for a drama called Jindo. She said that Jindo has been shot and will be on TV soon.

When Humaima was talking about dramas, she said that she just quit a three-day-long shoot. She said that she was already worried about the drama, and then she went and found out that they had to spend all day shooting scenes at a dining table. Humaima doesn’t like how dramas these days keep telling the same story over and over again and don’t have much to offer. She said that she likes to have action in her stories and that she can’t do such simple things.

