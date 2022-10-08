The Legend Of Maula Jatt is the biggest forthcoming Pakistani movie.

The film has a star-speckled cast that includes Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick.

The movie will be released on 13th October 2022.

Maula Jatt was filmed on an actual set constructed outside of Lahore’s busy city center. The cast and crew had to work in a variety of settings to complete the production because the movie took a long to shoot. When Humaima Malick and Gohar Rasheed, who play the roles of Daro and Makha, respectively, appeared as guests on Hasna Mana Hai, they were curiously questioned about how they managed to use the restroom while wearing their costumes. The difficulties they were facing and how the cast would enjoy frightening her were then discussed by Humaima.

The facilities were built a little bit distant from the main set, and Humaima said that she would try to avoid going bathroom because she would have to walk a lot. She further admitted that Gohar Rasheed and other men on the set used to frighten her by telling her that there were spirits in the region where the restrooms were constructed.

The cast of Maula Jatt is appearing in press appearances and interacting with fans by providing intriguing behind-the-scenes tales.

All the actors in the film have participated in their bills on their sanctioned social media handles. The movie will be released on 13th October 2022.

