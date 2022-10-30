Humaima Malick sets internet on fire with her sizzling pictures

Humaima Malick shares some amazing facts about “The Legend of Maula Jatt”
Humaima Malick is a Pakistani actress who works in Pakistani films and serials. The actress shared a gorgeous photo of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral. She captioned her post, ‘You can’t sit with me.’
The viral picture is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.
Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals. She is a talented actress who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.
Humaima recently worked in the blockbuster Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jutt. She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Mili Ali Ko Mili, Ishq Junoon Deewangi, Akbari Asghari, and many more.
