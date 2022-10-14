Advertisement
Humaima Malick under heavy criticism for wearing bold outfit

Humaima Malick under heavy criticism for wearing bold outfit

Articles
Humaima Malick under heavy criticism for wearing bold outfit

Humaima Malick under heavy criticism for wearing bold outfit

  • Humaima Malick received harsh criticism over her choice of clothing.
  • She can be seen wearing a white Cinderella dress.

Humaima Malick is a popular actress in Pakistani movies and TV shows. Since fifteen or twenty years ago, she has been busy helping the Pakistani entertainment industry.

She can easily play many different roles on TV, which is a fact that can’t be argued with. She has also won several awards for Best Actress, Best Model, and Most Eminent Host because of this.

The Pakistani actress Humaima Malick has been criticized for the daring dress she wore to the premiere of The Legend of Maula Jatt.

In the photos that are going around, you can see that she is wearing a white Cinderella dress, but it looks very bold. She’s posing for pictures on the red carpet like it’s something she’s proud to do.

Humaima Malick bold look for Maula Jatt premiere is badly criticised

Humaima Malick bold look for Maula Jatt premiere is badly criticised

Humaima Malick bold look for Maula Jatt premiere is badly criticised

Humaima Malick bold look for Maula Jatt premiere is badly criticised

Humaima Malick bold look for Maula Jatt premiere is badly criticised

Humaima Malick bold look for Maula Jatt premiere is badly criticised

Humaima Malick, an actress and model, will be 34 years old in 2022. She did get married once, to the actor Shamoon Abbasi, but the marriage didn’t last and they got divorced.

