Humaima Malick’s new picture makes round on social media

Humaima Malick is a Pakistani actress who works in Pakistani films and serials. The actress shared a gorgeous photo of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral. She captioned her post, ‘You can’t sit with me.’

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick)

The viral picture is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.

Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals. She is a talented actress who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Mili Ali Ko Mili, Ishq Junoon Deewangi, Akbari Asghari, and many more.