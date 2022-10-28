Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Humaima Malick’s new picture makes round on social media

Humaima Malick’s new picture makes round on social media

Articles
Advertisement
Humaima Malick’s new picture makes round on social media

Humaima Malick’s dance rehearsal for Lux Style Awards goes viral

Advertisement
  • The actress shared a gorgeous photo of herself on Instagram.
  • She captioned her post, ‘You can’t sit with me.’
  • She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Mili Ali Ko Mili, Ishq Junoon Deewangi, and many more.
Advertisement

Humaima Malick is a Pakistani actress who works in Pakistani films and serials. The actress shared a gorgeous photo of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral. She captioned her post, ‘You can’t sit with me.’

Take a look!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick)

Advertisement

The viral picture is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.

Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals. She is a talented actress who has gained a lot of recognition for her outstanding performances during her acting career.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Mili Ali Ko Mili, Ishq Junoon Deewangi, Akbari Asghari, and many more.

Also Read

Humaima Malick shares some amazing facts about “The Legend of Maula Jatt”
Humaima Malick shares some amazing facts about “The Legend of Maula Jatt”

Himaima Malick made a comeback to the big screen following a five-year...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story